A mother has shared her concerns for her son who is “not getting the support he needs”.

Lisa Elston, from Stamford, is concerned for her son, who remains anonymous. He suffers from a number of problems including ADHD, autism and high levels of anxiety.

The 32-year-old also has a tumour on his pituitary gland, leaving him partially blind in his left eye.

He was previously in supported living for 11 years.

Currently, he lives in a flat in Grantham town centre, owned by South Kesteven District Council, and has been for 12 weeks.

Lisa said she is a “mother who wants the best for her son” but he is “not getting the help and support he needs from the services.”

She added: “He has been in this flat for 12 weeks with no social support.

“He has no friends, nowhere to go. He is so frightened.

“I know they [mental health services] are in a crisis, but having support for 11 years to having nothing is not fair.

“The services are full of broken promises.”

Adult mental health services for Lincolnshire come under Lincolnshire County Council.

A spokesperson for the county’s mental health services said: “We are aware of this gentleman’s case and are working with a number of partner agencies to provide him with the support he needs.

“We cannot talk about the details of individual cases.”

Under LCC’s Adult Social Care, the Lincolnshire Safeguarding Adults Board (LSAB) promotes the wellbeing of adults who have social care or support needs.

It aims to make Lincolnshire a place where “adults feel safe, secure and free from abuse or harm”, as stated on the LCC website.

Through this it works with a number of professionals and organisations to facilitate the needs of adults who need safeguarding.

In 2022, data revealed the NHS was struggling to keep up with the growing demand for mental health services across the country.

It also revealed that there was a steady rise in demand for adult services since the pandemic, with over one million people in contact with these services every month.

There are “serious shortages” in psychiatry, with one in seven Full Time Equivalent (FTE) roles currently vacant, it means people are not “getting the timely care they need”, as stated by the British Medical Association.

When people cannot access mental health support through the NHS, there are a number of voluntary-run community services they may turn to for support.

In Grantham, the BHive Community Hub, under the South Lincolnshire Blind Society, provides a number of services.

People go to community services like the BHive because “people are lost and don’t know where to go”, said Susan Swinburn, CEO of the BHive Community Hub.

She added: “People also don’t want to go to clinical services because of the stigma.

“But, if you look at the community services that are, people can get referred in.

“Here you are in a different environment. You can have a cup of tea with somebody, you can have that conversation and that’s what it’s all about.

“There’s other people around that understand what you’re going through. You’re amongst other people and they support each other.”

BHive runs groups including Place2Bee for Men, the Night Life cafe and also a women’s group, all centred around mental health.

However its other groups including Knit and Natter, a craft group, a blind group and a dementia group which all provide support to people with “every mental illness you can possibly imagine”, added Susan.

BHive is in need of volunteers to continue to provide these services. If anyone is interested, they can get in touch with them on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BHiveCommunity/

Anyone who is concerned for an adult's wellbeing can contact the LCC safeguarding team on 01522 782155 from Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm.

For out of hours, call 01522 78233.