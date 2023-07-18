A mother has described a crash outside a school as “terrifying”.

A Mercedes crashed into two parked vehicles outside Huntingtower Community Primary Academy on July 12.

Nade Atkinson, who was dropping off her child at school, said: “It was terrifying as kids normally cross the road there.

A Google Street view of Huntingtower Road, in Grantham.

“As a parent that was on the playground that morning, I am only thankful that a child wasn’t hurt or killed.”

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident on the day.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 90 of July 12, reported at 9.02am, relates to a collision on Huntingtower Road in Grantham where a Mercedes collided with a parked Vauxhall and a Honda CRV.”

The spokesperson said there had been no arrests as a result of the incident.