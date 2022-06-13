A mother has appealed for information after her son's bike was stolen over the weekend.

Jo-Jo Wilko has said that her son is unable to get to his job or to college after his bike was stolen on Saturday.

She said that the Carrera bike was taken from KFC at some point between 12pm and 8pm on Saturday.

The bike is a Carrera with a silver and red frame. (57281363)

Jo-Jo added that she was "absolutely gutted" and that the incident had been reported to the police.