A mother opened a new nail training academy and salon in Grantham town centre this week.

Jade Mullin launched the Jade Mullin Academy on Tuesday, after qualifying as a nail trainer during the first lockdown.

The 32-year-old mother of three qualified as a nail technician in 2019, before taking the plunge and training as an educator with Glitterbells, a leading UK nail brand and training academy.

Jade Mullin launched her new nail academy this week. (49224745)

Jade now hopes to provide training for students across Lincolnshire at her new salon and training academy, which is based in Lindpet House in Market Place.

She said: “Beforehand you used to have to travel further afield to train, but now we’ve got one in Grantham, I think it’s going to be quite popular."

Despite having taught online lessons for over a year, Tuesday was Jade's first face to face lesson.

She continued: “It was very different , but I really enjoyed it, but I was nervous!"

Jade offers multiple class options, and can teach up to six students in a classroom, and anywhere between 10 and 15 online.

Jade has achieved this despite suffering from Dyspraxia and Dyslexia, but says that she doesn't see the conditions as a disability and uses them to her advantage, especially in her teaching.

She said: “Dyspraxia is to do with motor skills, so things like fine art are really difficult, but I’ve just taught myself to just do it.

“I don’t find it as easy as everyone else, but I have a process that I follow which makes me learn the way that I learn, but it’s very different and maybe unique to how somebody that doesn’t have Dyspraxia would learn.

“When I was younger, I was diagnosed with it, but there wasn’t a lot of help out there from schools, so you just dealt with it, you just had to get on. Things weren’t adapted to you so much, so I think that made me stronger and able to cope with it a lot better as an adult.

“I teach slightly different probably to other educators, but a lot of students who’ve taught with me, then taught with another educator, [have said] ‘you make so much sense, because you just have a way with explaining things.’

"I think it’s because, obviously the way I learn is very matter of fact, and I use examples and make sure people understand before I move onto the next thing.

"I’m not always expecting people to necessarily understand straight away, whereas some people say it in one way then move onto the next and half the class is lost."

When asked if she had any advice to anyone suffering with dyslexia and dyspraxia, Jade said: “Don’t let it beat you. It just means your brain works differently, it doesn’t mean you can’t do something.

"It’s actually more of a power, because it makes you work harder than anyone else. I don’t see it as a disability, but when you are trying to do something, it takes a lot more passion for you to achieve it.

“Don’t see it as a disadvantage, see it as an advantage.

“I’ve achieved my goal, but I will never stop reaching. There’s more to come.”

To find out more, visit: https://www.jademullinacademy.com/