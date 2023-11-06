A mother of six has reflected on the year since she suffered life-changing injuries in a crash.

Lyndsey Loveridge, who was eight weeks pregnant at the time, was involved in a two-vehicle crash on November 6, 2022, on the A153 at Honington, north of Grantham. She was later cut out of the car by firefighters and taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

As a result, she spent 10 days in hospital after she broke her neck and sustained spinal fractures, as well as breaking her right arm in two places.

Lyndsey now with five-month-old Quey.

Since the crash, Lyndsey has still not “fully recovered” as her fractured neck is not healing in the way doctors had hoped.

However, she has since given birth to Quey, who is five months old, who Lydnsey was pregnant with at the time of the crash.

She said: “I have good and bad days.

Lyndsey Loveridge when she was in hospital after her crash.

“I still have a fractured neck which isn’t healing as they hoped and I now have a curve on my spine, like a hunchback coming.

“I suffer with the thought of the crash. I always have flashbacks of the crash, so I live with the trauma of that on a daily basis.”

Lyndsey said five-month-old Quey is “thriving”.

Lyndsey's car as a result of the crash.

She added: “My baby survived thank god, with nothing affecting him, even though I was having X-rays, CT scans, MRI scans and was on loads of medication while pregnant with him.”

Lyndsey is now “nervous” to get into cars, both as the driver and a passenger.

She added: “I have driven a few times, only through town. I don’t like driving anymore, I’m more nervous and scared, especially at junctions.

Lyndsey Loveridge when she was in hospital after her crash.

Lyndsey broke her right arm in two places.

She tells people of her crash in order to raise awareness that “seatbelts are a must” and for people to “please wear them”.

She added: “I literally thought I was dead, I saw heaven that night.

“I couldn’t thank all of the people and emergency services [enough] who were there and saved my life, as well as my unborn child.

“My injuries are life changing and I live with the scars daily and battle through.

“Thank you to everyone involved, I couldn’t thank you enough.”