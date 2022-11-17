A mother-of-four has talked about her struggles to care for her disabled daughter within her temporary home, following delays to work on her council property.

Kerry Richardson, who lives on the Earlesfield estate, was moved into a two-storey maisonette in Clyde Court, with her partner Peter, 16-year-old daughter Kayla, 12-year-old Deana and five-year-old Jaymee, who has autism and hypermobility.

This follows work being carried out on more than 150 post-war properties on the estate as they were discovered to have asbestos in them, with the majority also getting upgrades to kitchens and bathrooms.

Kerry suggested to South Kesteven District Council that a maisonette would not be suitable, due to the care needed for Jaymee.

She was told that it would only be for six weeks, like many other residents, and she said this would not be a problem.

However, she now says “six weeks will most likely be six months” and doesn’t know where to turn to.

Kerry said: “This isn’t home. My daughter has autism and her routines have changed.

“Me taking her up and down the stairs isn’t ideal. When I carry her she doesn’t hold her own weight so it’s quite hard to do it all the time.”

When Kerry and her family moved into the maisonette she says there was no hot water or heating on the first night they were there.

Kerry’s daughter Deana is also home schooled and the WiFi is not strong enough to connect to the internet so she is “missing out on her education,” Kerry said.

SKDC awarded a £3.288 million contract to United Living Group in August 2022 to upgrade 152 properties.

The majority of these would get replacement kitchen and bathrooms and upgrades to electrics, heating systems and doors.

A spokesperson from SKDC said: “We completely understand how a temporary move can be an unsettling time for tenants and we are working with them to smooth the process of refurbishing their homes.

“In this instance we met with the tenant [Kerry] who told us on October 24 that she could not have been more thankful for the support we have given. In addition, she wanted to remain settled for the Christmas period.

“However, she has since made us aware of her wish to move to a different temporary home and we are working with her to see how best to achieve this.”

Kerry added: “I just would like them [SKDC] to be honest with us.

“I know it’s a council house but it’s our home and we’ve been taken out of our homes.”