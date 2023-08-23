The mother of a victim of Beverley Allitt has said it is “history repeating itself” after Lucy Letby was sentenced to life in prison for committing similar crimes.

Kayley Asher was one of the 13 victims of Allitt’s horrific crimes, and as a result suffered brain damage.

On Monday (August 21), Lucy Letby was sentenced to a whole life order for killing seven babies and attempting to kill six others from 2015 to 2016 whilst working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire.

Sharon and Alan Asher with daughter Kayley. Photo: SWNS

Kayley’s parents, Sharon and Alan Asher, have “tried to guard” news of Letby from Kayley, however last Friday (August 18), Kayley found out that Letby had been found guilty.

Sharon said: “She has been looking in wardrobes and looking under pillows.

“We have to explain to Kayley that the nurse doesn’t know Kayley and it is a totally different thing.

“I say she [Letby] can’t get her [Kayley].

“We have tried to explain to her that the nurse will never get out.”

Sharon said Letby’s crimes are “history repeating itself”, as Letby used similar methods to attack her victims.

She added: “Why was it allowed to happen again after things were flagged up by the doctors.

“Those doctors should have been listened to.”

Sharon also said that she “felt sorry” for Letby’s parents as “whatever happens, she is still a daughter and a friend”.

Kayley was 15 months old when Allitt tried to kill her by injecting a potentially fatal air bubble under her arm.

As a result, she suffered two heart attacks and permanent brain damage.

Kayley was later diagnosed with kabuki makeup syndrome, meaning she has problems with fine motor skills, mobility and hearing.

She was also recently diagnosed with epilepsy and autism.

Beverley Allitt

Beverley Allitt was sentenced to 13 life sentences in 1993.

She was convicted of killing three infants and an 11-year-old boy, attempting to kill three infants and causing grievous bodily harm to six others.

Now 54, she remains in Rampton Secure Hospital, in Nottinghamshire, one of three high security hospitals in England.