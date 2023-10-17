A mother has raised concerns over cuts to mental health services and the impact on staff.

Theresa McVickes, who lives in Heckington, is mother to a 43-year-old man who lives in Grantham and receives care for his mental health.

Her son, who wished to remain anonymous, receives 20 hours a week of care in his home, helping him with personal care and taking his medication.

Theresa is concerned for staff who work in mental health services.

Theresa said there is a “big problem” in mental health services due to funding cuts.

She said: “It’s shocking that the funding for all sorts of things have been cut, but for mental health services, it has been cut so much it’s dangerously low in my opinion.

“Because of these cuts it’s putting staff members under strain because they’ve got a double workload because they haven’t got enough staff.

“Funding is so low the staff that are working are under more pressure.

“They are having breakdowns themselves when they are the ones caring for people.”

Nationally, cuts in mental health services have been deemed a “crisis”.

For example, earlier this year the government revealed that mental health hubs set up for NHS workers following Covid were to close or reduce services.

The hubs were set up with £15 million government funding for workers.

Over the last five years, Lincolnshire County Council has invested £18 million into “protecting and improving Lincolnshire’s mental health services”, said Lorraine Graves, interim head of mental health services for LCC.

She added: “We’ve worked closely with partners to transform services, improving access and bringing support closer to local communities.

“Changes have included new and innovative roles such as social prescribing, peer support workers and community connectors, which help reduce isolation and improve health and wellbeing.

“In addition, night light cafes have been established across the county, as well as a 24/7 Mental Health Matters helpline, available 365 days a year, extending out-of-hours support. Over £1 million has also been invested in the voluntary sector for projects supporting mental wellbeing, and there has been a large-scale recruitment drive, with dedicated training across all sectors.”

Do you think mental health services are under pressure in Lincolnshire? Let us know at comment@granthamjournal.co.uk