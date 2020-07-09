Mother shocked as youth kicks her son's pram into river in Grantham park

A mother was left shocked when a youth kicked her son's pram into the River Witham yesterday.

The mother was holding her son as she sat on a bench by the Witham when a group of youths walked past, one of them kicking the pram. The incident happened at 8.50am.

Eileen Wallis messaged on Nextdoor.co.uk: "My daughter was taking her 15-month-old son to nursery and on the way through the park where the cow fields are and the open river she stopped to show my grandson the ducklings.