A mother will be taking part in a baton relay in memory of her daughter.

Jenni Swift has been selected as a baton holder for the London leg of the Baton of Hope relay on Thursday, July 6.

Jenni will be running in memory of her daughter Evelyn Gibson, who lost her battle with mental illness on April 15, 2022.

Evelyn Gibson

The mother feels “really honoured” to be selected as one of the baton holders.

She said: “I will be carrying the Baton of Hope in Coal Drops Yard near Kings Cross and will pass a board promoting Random Acts of Kindness – how apt considering we set up Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect in her memory, to promote random acts of kindness.”

“Evelyn always wanted other people to see hope in the world.

“She didn’t want other people to go through what she went through and that is our driving force now.

“Let’s get the conversation going and raise awareness.

“Our young people deserve better. There is always hope.”

Jenni, who works in democratic services at North Kesteven District Council, and her family set up Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect in memory of her daughter.

The charity carries on the legacy of Evelyn by encouraging others to carry out random acts of kindness in her name.

To find out more about the charity, go to https://www.facebook.com/Evelynsbutterflyeffect/.

#BatonofHopeUK is designed to be the biggest suicide awareness and prevention initiative in the UK.

The initiative brings people together to raise awareness, reduce the stigma, and get better at asking questions, listening, and directing people to the right help.

The specially designed baton will tour towns and cities in the UK for two weeks, set off from Glasgow on Sunday (June 25) and will reach Downing Street by July 6.

Baton holders include celebrities such as Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim), Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman, Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks and mental health campaigner Dr Alex George.

The Royal family is also expected to be represented on the tour.