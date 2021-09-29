Councillors will be asked to give the go ahead for a review into the creation of a town council for Grantham.

A motion will be put before a full meeting of South Kesteven District Council tomorrow (Thursday) calling for the review.

The motion has been tabled by the Deputy Mayor of Grantham, Conservative Councillor Graham Jeal, who represents the Grantham St Vincent's ward.

Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham. (43763766)

The motion asks: "That the Council approves the commencement of a Community Governance Review in relation to the establishment of a Town Council for Grantham”.

Labour Group leader on SKDC, Councillor Charmaine Morgan, has urged councillors to vote in favour of a review.

Coun Morgan said: "The Labour Group on SKDC have been calling for years for SKDC to support a Consultation on a Grantham Town Council. We will be delighted to support the motion at Full Council to complete a public consultation on a town council. The aim would be to enable people to vote for their town councillors in May 2026 if that is what they want. We trust the consultation will be informative and meaningful, giving a clear steer over what future representation we want Grantham to have.

"We urge our communities in Grantham to take this opportunity to speak out for Grantham to have a voice. This elected body would replace the Charter Trustees.

"Having a town council will enable consultation feedback on planning applications to be fully recorded and considered. Currently even the smallest village can be represented by the Parish Council. Strategic plans affecting our town and a Neighbourhood Plan could be completed putting us on a level with Stamford and Bourne.

"We will be able to participate in road safety schemes and other schemes only currently offered to parishes. If we need to raise funds for a specific project that will become possible.

"We already have councillors and officers making decisions on our behalf who are not from Grantham. These decisions could become even more removed from us as the Government restructure of local plans continues. Having a town council will not guarantee our voice will be heard but at least we will have a better chance."

There has been a lack of enthusiasm for a town council in the past when meetings have been called to discuss the matter.

Those who argue against a town council say it will only add another layer of bureaucracy and it will mean high council taxes.

Thursday's meeting of the council will take place at The Meres leisure centre in Grantham, starting at 1pm.