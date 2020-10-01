Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Motion on racism causes controversy in South Kesteven council chamber

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 18:08, 01 October 2020
 | Updated: 18:09, 01 October 2020

A bid to get a motion on racism passed in the district council has caused controversy.

The motion put forward by Councillor Amanda Wheeler to a full meeting of South Kesteven District Council today faced opposition as an amendment was tabled followed by yet another amendment.

A number of councillors voiced their disappointment at the amendment put forward by Grantham councillor Ray Wootten which was passed following a vote of members, only to be amended further following a second vote.

GranthamHuman InterestPolitics Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE