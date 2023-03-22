A motorbike rider was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following a collision with a car in Grantham.

At around 4.40pm yesterday (Tuesday), Lincolnshire Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on Edinburgh Road.

The collision involved a Toyota Yaris and a motorbike.

A two-vehicle collision took place on Edinburgh Road. Photo submitted.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the rider of the motorbike was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue also attended the scene to assist.

A fire engine attended the incident. (63136547)

A witness said that the driver of the car and others were "quick to assist and cover the motorbike rider with blankets for warmth".

"Praise goes to the car driver and the emergency services for assisting so quickly," they added.