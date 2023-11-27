An annual event saw 350 motorbikers deliver toys to families in the cold weather.

The Bottesford Toy Run took place yesterday (Sunday), with bikers and spectators passing through Bottesford, then to Grantham and onto Melton Mowbray.

The bikers met at The Rutland Arms, in Bottesford, before setting off.

Bikes were decorated ahead of the festive season.

Alison Preen, who organised the meet at the village pub, said: “We had 350 motorbikes.

“Considering how cold it was, it was pretty great going.

“It’s something very close to my heart because I have been doing it for so long.

“Everybody got into the swing of it and they were lovely.

“We had some new people riding this year, which was really nice.”

For new owners of The Rutland Arms, it was their first time hosting the bikers at the pub.

Bikers got into the festive spirit.

Owner Russell Wheatcroft said: “What an amazing team that works behind the scenes.

“Big up to all of Santa’s helpers - you know who you are, uber proud of you all!

“Thank you so much for making our first toy run an exceptional and emotional day.”

Last year, the event saw bikers deliver over 1,000 toys to Grantham.

The annual Bottesford Toy Run returned once again on Sunday, November 26.

The bikers will be back next year with their Easter toy run.