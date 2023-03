A motorcycle and a van were involved in a collision on the A15 last night (Thursday).

Firefighters from Billingborough and Bourne were called to the collision involving the motorbike and the sprinter van at 9.58pm on the A15 at Folkingham.

Officers treated both the rider and the driver.

Fire crews were called to the A15. Picture: iStock (63306832)

They also used granules to soak up the fuel leak and small tools.