Motorcycle dumped in Grantham as riders fail to stop for police
Published: 09:32, 07 September 2020
| Updated: 09:39, 07 September 2020
A motorbike was dumped in Grantham over the weekend after the riders failed to stop for Lincolnshire Police special constables.
The motorcycle was abandoned and two youths without helmets made off on foot on Saturday night.
The motorcycle has now been removed.
More by this authorTracey Davies
