Two motorcycles were severely damaged by fire in a Grantham road in the early hours of this morning.

Grantham firefighters were called to Rushcliffe Road just before 2am to the fire.

The crew tackled the blaze which damaged the two bikes and five metres of hedgerow.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.