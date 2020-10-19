Home   News   Article

Motorcyclist injured in collision with car on Grantham road

By Graham Newton
Published: 09:52, 19 October 2020
 | Updated: 09:57, 19 October 2020

A motorcyclist was injured yesterday when his bike was in collision with a car on a Grantham road.

The accident happened on Manthorpe Road at 3.40pm near the junction with Longcliffe Road.

Fire crews and an air ambulance attended the scene as well as a number of police vehicles.

A motorcyclist was injured in Manthorpe Road yesterday. (42747906)
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the male motorcyclist, aged 56, sustained a minor injury.

