Motorcyclist injured in collision with car on Grantham road

A motorcyclist was injured yesterday when his bike was in collision with a car on a Grantham road.

The accident happened on Manthorpe Road at 3.40pm near the junction with Longcliffe Road.

Fire crews and an air ambulance attended the scene as well as a number of police vehicles.

A motorcyclist was injured in Manthorpe Road yesterday. (42747906)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the male motorcyclist, aged 56, sustained a minor injury.