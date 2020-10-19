Motorcyclist injured in collision with car on Grantham road
Published: 09:52, 19 October 2020
| Updated: 09:57, 19 October 2020
A motorcyclist was injured yesterday when his bike was in collision with a car on a Grantham road.
The accident happened on Manthorpe Road at 3.40pm near the junction with Longcliffe Road.
Fire crews and an air ambulance attended the scene as well as a number of police vehicles.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the male motorcyclist, aged 56, sustained a minor injury.