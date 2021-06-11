A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car yesterday near Grantham.

The collision, involving a motorcycle and a Ford Fiesta, happened at around 7.55pm yesterday (Thursday) between Honington and Barkston. The vehicles were travelling towards Honington.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.

The investigation team would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or any motorists travelling on the road prior to the collision.

They would also like anyone to come forward who has dash cam footage at around, or before, the time of the collision.

Anyone who can help with with the investigation is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident number 490 of June 10, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk