Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A151 road closed at Grimsthorpe after lorry and motorcycle crash

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:05, 03 November 2022
 | Updated: 14:07, 03 November 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Police have closed the A151 at Grimsthorpe after a crash.

A motorcycle and lorry are involved in the accident, which happened at just before midday today (Thursday, November 3).

The motorcyclist has suffered injuries that emergency workers have described as 'serious'.

The A151 is closed in both directions. Image: The AA
The A151 is closed in both directions. Image: The AA

The road is shut in both directions and people are being advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the vehicles involved should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 171 of November 3.

Accidents Grantham Traffic and Travel Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE