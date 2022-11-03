Police have closed the A151 at Grimsthorpe after a crash.

A motorcycle and lorry are involved in the accident, which happened at just before midday today (Thursday, November 3).

The motorcyclist has suffered injuries that emergency workers have described as 'serious'.

The A151 is closed in both directions. Image: The AA

The road is shut in both directions and people are being advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the vehicles involved should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 171 of November 3.