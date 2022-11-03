A151 road closed at Grimsthorpe after lorry and motorcycle crash
Published: 14:05, 03 November 2022
| Updated: 14:07, 03 November 2022
Police have closed the A151 at Grimsthorpe after a crash.
A motorcycle and lorry are involved in the accident, which happened at just before midday today (Thursday, November 3).
The motorcyclist has suffered injuries that emergency workers have described as 'serious'.
The road is shut in both directions and people are being advised to avoid the area.
Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the vehicles involved should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 171 of November 3.