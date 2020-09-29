A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after crashing their vehicle early yesterday morning.

Police were called to the collision in Grantham shortly after 8am.

The driver is not believed to have been injured in the crash.

A driver was arrested after being involved in a single vehicle collision. (42462495)

PC Jimmy Conway tweeted: "I have one in custody on suspicion of drink driving after a single vehicle collision.

Non-injury, but could have be far worse. Blew 104 at the roadside. At 8am!"