Motorist faces £500 repair bill after hitting huge pothole in Grantham

A motorist is worried that she will be made to fork out hundreds of pounds after her car was damaged by a huge pothole in Grantham.

Marie Spencer was driving to work from her home in Coningsby when she drove into the large pothole on the High Dyke, between Kesteven Rugby Club and Woodnook on December 28. She is still waiting for her car to be repaired after the pothole wrecked her tyre and damaged an alloy wheel.

She said: “I have sent evidence to the council and am waiting to see if my claim is successful. I was travelling at about half seven on the morning of the 28th to get to work. I had oncoming traffic and it was dusk, so visibility wasn’t great and I didn’t see the pothole that I hit. It blew my tyre and damaged my alloy so I was lucky that I didn’t end up in the ditch.”