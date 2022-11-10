A driver who was pursued by police through Grantham when he failed to stop for them later tested positive for cocaine.

Lincolnshire's Road Policing Unit stopped a 33-year-old man in a Audi A4 on Tuesday, November 8, on Sankt Augustin Way as he was uninsured and had no licence.

The driver was later charged with multiple offences including failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving with no licence or insurance, and failing a drug swipe.

The driver failed to stop in a police pursuit.

Officers on patrol signalled for the driver to originally pull over in Springfield Road.

The driver tested positive for cocaine.

However, as the driver failed to stop, the officers followed the suspect through a number of town centre streets before he stopped.