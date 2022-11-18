A Grantham defendant was jailed after making off with petrol without paying and other motoring offences.

The case was among a number involving Grantham area defendants who recently appeared at Lincolnshire magistrates courts.

Recent cases include:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (58607570)

Jade Stimpson, 25, of Wharf Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to making off without making payment for unleaded petrol worth £85 at Bridge End Road, Grantham, on October 12, 2022 and was jailed for six weeks. Stimpson also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on the same date and their licence was endorsed with six points, and also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on October 29, 2022, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Vanessa Bates, 67, of Mayflower Mews, Grantham, was fined £315 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £126 and costs of £90 for driving without insurance on Hudson Way, Grantham, on June 24, 2022. Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without a licence.

Jimmy Webster, 49, of Chapel Hill, Ropsley, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £264 with costs of £90 for driving at a speed of 51mph on a restricted 30mph road in Potterhanworth on June 27, 2022. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points. No separate penalty was imposed for

driving without a test certificate.

Luis Manuel Dos Abrunhosa, 44, of Alma Park Road, Grantham, was fined £120 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £34 with £90 costs for driving without insurance on Manthorpe Road, Grantham, on May 6, 2022. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Kelvin Compton, 33, of Earlesfield Lane, Grantham, was fined £440 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £44 with £90 costs for driving at 45mph on a restricted 30mph road at Ashby on May 22, 2022.

Romas Sliuzas, 64, of New Street, Grantham, was fined £293 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £90 after driving a vehicle at 45mph on a restricted 30mph road on Gonerby Road on May 12, 2022. His licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

Vicky Hunt, 32, of Goldsmith Road, Grantham, was fined £33 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £90 for driving a vehicle at 38mph on a restricted 30mph road on the A16 Partney Road on May 2, 2022. An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver alleged to have committed an offence was withdrawn.

Luke Garner, 31, of Tanners Lane, Corby Glen, was handed a prison sentence of six months, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article, namely a kitchen knife, in a public place at Austerby Close, Bourne, on October 22, 2022. He was ordered to pay costs of £85.

James Patrick Doherty, 30, of Main Street, Carlton Scroop, pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while driving in Broad Street, Grantham, on May 15, 2022. He was fined £166 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £90. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Leonardo Figueiredo, 40, of Bridge Street, Grantham, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £264 and costs of £90 after failing to give information at Nettleham police headquarters relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. He was disqualified from driving for six months and his licence endorsed with six points. An offence of speeding at Hubberts Bridge on March 7 was withdrawn.

Radu Stelian Bozdog, 49, of Kestrel Court, Grantham, was fined £220 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £90 for driving a vehicle when he was in such a position that he could not have a full view of the road and traffic ahead.His licence was endorsed with three points.

Matthew Leuty, 45, of Castlegate, Grantham, pleaded guilty to breach of a restraining order by attending an address in Colsterworth on August 31, 2022, from which he was prohibited. He was given a community order with a rehabilitation activity of up to 10 days. He also pleaded guilty to committing the same offence on September 1 and was ordered to comply with a community order for up to a maximum of 10 days.

Stuart Orrey, 29, of Greyfriars, Grantham, pleaded guilty to drink driving in

Union Street, Grantham, on September 24, 2022. He was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £120. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £48 and costs of £85. He also pleaded guilty to failing to give a specimen on the same date. He was fined £184 and his licence was endorsed with 10 points. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £74 and costs of £85.