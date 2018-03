Have your say

Firefighters helped to release an injured motorist following a road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning.

Two Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the single-vehicle collision on Lincoln Road, Caythorpe, just after 3.30am.

They used Holmatro rescue equipment to release one casualty who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road through the village was closed this morning but has now been reopened.