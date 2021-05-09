A motorist gave a positive drugs test for cocaine and cannabis after he drove through a red light in Grantham.

The driver was caught after he pulled in front of a police officer's car at the traffic lights, before then driving through them.

Sgt Dan McCormack stopped the car in Bridge End Road, Grantham, and found the driver had no insurance, was unsupervised with only a provisional licence and tested positive for the drugs.

The car stopped by Sgt Dan McCormack in Grantham this weekend. Photo: Dan McCormack on Twitter. (46982291)

Sgt McCormack posted a picture in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) of the car stopped in Grantham.

Sgt McCormack tweeted: "This vehicle pulled out in front of me, then stopped at a red light before driving through it. Vehicle stopped.

"No insurance, provisional licence (unsupervised) & positive drugs wipe for cannabis & cocaine. Sometimes opportunities just present themselves! One in custody."