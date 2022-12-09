Motorists say they were targeted by stone-throwing youths in Grantham High Street

A number of motorists have come forward to say they were targeted by stone-throwing youths after a car's windscreen was shattered by a large stone in the High Street.

The stone shattered a woman’s windscreen after she had turned right out of Avenue Road into the High Street at about 8.40pm on Thursday, December 1.

The woman, who gave her name as Ms Collins, was driving with a passenger at the time and said she feared somebody could be killed. She said: “It was like we had been shot."

Stones were thrown from the roof of Barclays Bank in Grantham High Street. (61172367)

The incident happened a few days before reports of youngsters throwing stones from the roof of Barclays Bank in Grantham on Saturday night.

Lincolnshire Police says it is investigating the latest incident and aims to identify the offenders.

Ms Collins, who has reported last Thursday’s incident to police, said there was a “really loud bang” when the stone hit her car. She said it must have measured three to four inches across.

Ms Collins added: “It was completely unexpected but I carried on driving and I am glad I did because I have heard they have hit people as well. They could end up killing someone.

“We live in a safe community and people need to be responsible and accountable to each other and that means all of us.”

PCSO Patrick Welby reported that one person was hit with a stone and several vehicles damaged on Saturday after it was reported a number of youths were throwing stones from the roof of Barclays Bank.

He added: “We are lucky no one was seriously hurt this time.”

PCSO Welby added on the online forum Nextdoor.co.uk: “This obviously puts people and property at risk of injury and damage. Several vehicles were damaged, and one person was hit with a stone but luckily not hurt. Not to mention putting themselves at high risk of injury or worse by playing on a three-story roof.

“Please be mindful of where your kids are and what are they doing when out and about in the town at night.”

Motorists took to the Journal Facebook page to say they had also been targeted.

Guy Haws said: “Around about the same time my windscreen got hit. Thankfully it’s still OK. Shook me up a bit as I wondered what heck had happened.”

Keely Sewards said: “Chipped my windscreen, also called police, didn’t seem bothered but it was a horrible experience. It sounded like windscreens had gone through but couldn’t see anyone on the roofs.”

Charlotte Emily added: “My daughter who’s 17 was in the car with my son, 12, and step-daughter, 8, when a massive rock was thrown and shattered her windscreen! Could have been a lot worse but thankfully she’s a great driver. Someone must know something!”

Lincolnshire Police has issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “We are investigating reports of anti-social behaviour with youths throwing stones from the roof of some commercial buildings on the main High Street on Saturday night between 6pm and 8pm.

“We have received reports of windscreens being damaged and we are now appealing for your help.

“Were you in the High Street area of Grantham on Saturday night between 6pm and 8pm? Did you witness anything? Or do you have video or dashcam footage which you could share with us?”

Anybody with information should call 01476 403311, quoting incident 392 of December 3, or email Pc Mark Barr at mark.barr@lincs.police.uk and include ‘incident 392 of December 3’ in the subject line.