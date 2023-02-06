Inquiries are ongoing after mountain bikes and tools were stolen from a garage.

Three bikes and a box of tools were stolen from a property on Hazlewood Drive in Grantham on Saturday (February 2).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a report that three bikes and a box of tools were stolen from a garage in Hazlewood Drive, Grantham, overnight on February 2.

"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information should contact us."

Lincolnshire Police are reminding people how they can keep their garages and sheds safe.

First steps are to check their insurance covers the contents of a shed or outbuilding when a theft occurs.

People are also reminded to have a padlock and also fit it with an alarm if possible.

The police say the top five items stolen from sheds are:

Bikes

Mowers

Sport equipment

Power tools

Garden tools

To find out more on how to keep sheds and garages safe go to lincs.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/secure-shed-garage/.

If anyone has any information they should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.