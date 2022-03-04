A Grantham school has been inundated with generous donations of items to go to Ukrainian refugees.

Mountains of donations have arrived at Walton Academy this week after teacher Lukasz Madejski started a collection with his sister last weekend to send to his hometown of Tuchów in Poland on the border with Ukraine.

The school car park has been busy with cars pulling in and out to drop off donations. Students have been helping to fetch and carry bags.

One donor, Marie Bond, of Barrowby, said: "I was really moved when I walked inside with my donation to see a mountain of bags in the foyer. One of the students helping said the school's dance studio is full of donations too.

"The situation in Ukraine is absolutely heartbreaking. I can't begin to imagine what the people there are going through. That so many Grantham people want to help in even this small way is uplifting. I hope it brings a little light in the darkness for the people in Ukraine."

Items donated have included canned food, personal hygiene products, blankets, sleeping bags, towels, clothes and items for children, such as baby food, powdered milk, nappys and wet wipes.

Lukasz has also been going around the town collecting items that people wish to donate, but are unable to drop off themselves, and he has received support from Belvoir Cricket Club and Harrowby Football Club.

From left to right: Sue Sharpe (Belvoir Cricket Club), Walton Academy teacher Lukasz Madejski, Walton Principal Jessica Leonard and Andy Dann (Belvoir Cricket Club) with donations collected at the school. (55158936)

The school stops collecting items today (Friday) at 5pm and they are due to be delivered to Poland by bus on Monday.

Mr Madejski said: "The response is really good and I didn’t think this would be so massive.

“A lot of people want to help, for example, with the transport as well, we’ve got a gentleman from the Round Table charity organisation.

“He is organising the transport. We need lorries now! I didn’t expect it to go so far.”

Lukasz has been in contact with his family back home and even the town mayor is aware of his efforts to help.

He said: “I think in the face of the tragedy that other human beings are going through, we are all able to open our hearts and join forces to help them."

Lukasz added: “It is amazing that people want to help, it doesn’t matter that we are 1,500km from where the war is happening, people still want to help."