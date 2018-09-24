Hundreds of council tenants suffered frozen pipes during this year’s wintry weather.

Now, South Kesteven District Council and its contractor responsible for domestic gas heating are taking action to help prevent such problems in future.

Councillor’s last Thursday were to discuss a report which said SKDC received 333 reports of condensate pipes, which amounted to seven per cent of the council’s stock that have been fitted with domestic gas heating systems.

The report said all properties affected by frozen condensate pipes were dealt with within five days and most within three days.

It continued: “In regards to the cost of dealing with frozen pipes, the current contract with Liberty includes dealing with frozen condensates, therefore financially there was no additional cost incurred, however there were clear implications for some of our tenants who had no heating during the period the boilers were inoperative whilst frozen.”

SKDC’s governance and audit committee had discussed the issue in March and July. Yesterday, members were to hear how the council could mitigate the problem.

All the boilers the council has fitted are Worcester Bosch boilers tested to -15C, which represents a high level of testing, though the windchill temperatures in South Kesteven fell below this.

Staff are looking to make technical adjustments to the pipes. Manufacturers have also changed boiler designs, making making pipes wider.

“Officers will continue to work with our contractor and boiler manufacturers to explore further advances in this area given that extreme cold weather may be a more regular occurrence.”