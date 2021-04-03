A new general manager has been appointed at Moy Park’s Grantham site.

Nick Hodgson has taken on the role at Moy Park on Gonerby Road, Gonerby Hill Foot, where he will lead the team.

Nick has 20 years’ industry experience, including technical and operational leadership roles for other leading food businesses.

Nick Hodgson has taken on the role of General Manager at Moy Park, Grantham. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Moy Park via Morrow Communications (45624984)

Prior to his appointment, Nick led the technical team at Moy Park Grantham.

Jenni Gowdy has been appointed director of business, Tesco, having held the role of acting director of business since 2019.

Jenni is responsible for overseeing and further developing Moy Park’s relationship with one of its longstanding partners. With over two decades of experience in the poultry business, including 10 years with Moy Park, Jenni has a proven track record in sales and marketing and her previous roles within the company include senior commercial manager and sales and marketing controller.

Moy Park President Chris Kirke said: “We are delighted to announce these new appointments. With her commercial skills and years of experience, I know Jenni will continue to drive our commercial strategy and strengthen our relationship with this key customer.

“Likewise, Nick’s progression to ceneral manager builds on his years of experience in technical and operational leadership roles where he has helped increase operational excellence.

“Moy Park is at its heart a people focused business and we’re proud of the continued success and development of our team members.”