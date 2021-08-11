Moy Park has awarded £450,000 to 50 community organisations across the UK for projects aimed at supporting and enriching the lives of those in need.

The company is calling for further applications as its £1million Community Support Fund reaches the halfway stage.

The fund was established in 2020 to support community groups local to Moy Park’s operations across Europe. To date the awards have benefited a wide range of groups, from culinary workshops and charities to sports clubs and outdoor play areas, including Rainbow Stars in Anwick, Poplar Farm Primary School in Grantham and Ashbourne Communities CiC.

Moy Park Cheque presentation at Poplar Farm School, Hemsley, GranthamPresentation for a sensory garden from Moy Park’s Community Support Fund (50087776)

Applications are open for another 12 months, with £550,000 still available to support local groups.

Inviting applications, Moy Park’s HR and performance director, Kirsty Wilkins said: "At Moy Park, we recognise our role in contributing to the wellbeing of those in the local areas in which we operate. Many of our Community Support Fund recipients have been heavily impacted by the pandemic, and we hope that this has helped to ease the burden.

“It has been a pleasure to support so many worthwhile causes in communities across the UK, ensuring they can continue to offer their services to those who need it most. We will continue to support our communities and their vital work going forward and urge more groups to come forward and apply for our Community Support Fund.”

Applications to apply for a grant from the Moy Park Community Support Fund can be made via Moy Park’s website: www.moypark.com/community-support.