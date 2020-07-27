Leading food company Moy Park has raised £20,000 in aid of its UK charity partner Marie Curie.

Over the past two years, Moy Park team members have taken part in a variety of activities to reach the funding milestone including mountain climbing, competing in marathons and cycle relays, and most recently hosting a virtual tea party, helping colleagues catch up and relax during lockdown.

Moy Park announced its partnership with Marie Curie in 2018 and all funds raised will help the organisation provide more free care to people with terminal illnesses in their own homes and in the charity’s nine hospices across the UK.