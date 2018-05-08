Moy Park employees look after wellbeing

Moy Park hosted its annual dedicated ‘Wellbeing Week’ at the company’s Grantham site last week as part of its ongoing commitment to employee health and welfare.

Local employees got the chance to speak to expert professionals from local organisations including Genesis Dental Practice and Boots Clinique, to learn more about their general health, safety, fitness and welfare. Activities on offer included sports massages, reflexology, advice clinics and health screenings, which enabled staff to get their blood pressure, BMI and glucose levels checked.

Moy Park Occupational Health Technician Julie Wiles said: “Moy Park’s ‘Wellbeing Week’ has gone from strength-to-strength in the last ten years as we add more sessions and activities. A focus on wellbeing, relaxation and health is essential both in and outside of the workplace. Bringing in expert professionals helps team members learn about how best to manage their health and wellbeing.”