The winner of the Employer of the Year, Moy Park, has shown a real commitment to the training and development of its staff.

At the Grantham Journal Business Awards last Friday, Lesley Pashley, of Grantham Business Club, announced Moy Park as the winner and said: “As one of the largest employers in Grantham, its 720 staff are genuinely thought of as a work family.

“The commitment to staff safety alongside employee engagement, development and retention is evident throughout.”

Steve Kerwood, Moy Park human resources manager, told the Journal: “I am really accepting this on behalf of hundreds of employees who over the last two years have worked through the pandemic and you cannot overestimate all their hard work and dedication.

“We are doing some amazing things on the site and we cannot wait to take the award back and share it with everyone.

“It’s great to be a part of this. It’s fantastic for the business and it shows Grantham is a great place to live and work.”

The chicken production company achieved a record-breaking safety milestone this year.

The company, based at its Gonerby Road, Grantham, is celebrating after recording two million worked hours without a lost-time accident over the past two years.

A lost-time accident is an on the job accident that results in an employee being absent from the workplace for a minimum of one full day work day.

The highly commended companies in this category were Mint Live Group and WCF Chandlers.