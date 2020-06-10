Home   News   Article

Moy Park Grantham launches £1 million community support fund

By Tracey Davies
Published: 16:27, 10 June 2020
 | Updated: 16:29, 10 June 2020

Moy Park has established a £1 million fund to support community organisations local to its operations across Europe.

Charities and support groups can apply for a grant from the Moy Park Community Support Fund which is aimed at supporting and enriching the lives of those in need across its local communities.

This new initiative builds on Moy Park’s range of existing and long-established community measures, including charity and educational programmes.

