Employees at Moy Park in Grantham have been offered the opportunity to receive their Covid-19 vaccine at work.

The leading food company, which has a site on Gonerby Road, has been working closely with local health services in Lincolnshire, with the onsite vaccination rollout following the successful launch of the initiative at Moy Park’s processing facilities in Northern Ireland.

The pilot programme complements the other Covid safety measures which are in place at Moy Park including Lateral Flow Testing for staff and visitors to its sites, as well as thermal temperature scanning, enhanced cleaning and hygiene regimes, Perspex screens, additional PPE and social distancing measures.

Moy Park, Grantham, Lincolnshire.Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Morrow CommunicationsDate: May 28, 2021 (49034112)

Stephen Kerwood, Moy Park HR business partner, is supporting the initiative.

He said: “Since the onset of the pandemic, our priority has been the health and safety of our colleagues. We are all looking forward to life returning to normal, or as close to it as possible, and this vaccination programme will help us protect our staff both in the workplace, and at home.

"We are proud to play our part in the vaccine rollout and would like to thank the NHS and local health services for their support.”