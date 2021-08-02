Food company Moy Park is opening its door for new recruits this month as operations continues to expand in Grantham.

Fifty new roles are available as the food manufacturer grows several departments across the site.

To showcase the positions, Moy Park is hosting an open day at the Grantham facility on Saturday (August 7) where interested candidates can find out more about career progression, training, and packages available.

Moy Park has announced 50 new jobs are available at its site on Gonerby Road. (49807574)

Moy Park recently launched two new learning and development programmes, which have been rolled out across its finance and HR teams.

Speaking about the jobs, Stephen Kerwood, HR business partner at Moy Park Grantham said the company’s investment in its state-of-the-art facilities and its career development programmes have led to high retention at the Grantham site and opportunities for new team members.

Stephen said: “Production at the site continues to grow as we invest in our operations and our people.

"From production and hygiene to transport and operations, we have a wide variety of roles available that also offer learning and development opportunities.

"The food sector is one of the most diverse and innovative industries to work in, and through this open day we hope to showcase what a career in the food sector looks like in action.”

Last month, Moy Park achieved a record-breaking safety milestone.

Moy Park Grantham’s Open Day will run on Saturday August 7, 10am to 3pm and will adhere to all social distancing guidelines. No booking is required.