Grantham firm Moy Park reveals details of £4 million investment in protective measures

By Tracey Davies
Published: 17:14, 17 June 2020
 | Updated: 17:52, 17 June 2020

The UK's largest poultry producer Moy Park has invested over £4million in safety and supportive measures to protect its staff.

Moy Park, which has a site off Gonerby Road, Grantham, investment includes advanced safety measures which have been rolled out across its facilities since late March, as well as enhanced reward packages for team members to thank them for their efforts as key workers.

Key measures introduced during this period include the installation of Perspex screens, one-way flow systems on site, staggered breaks and socially distanced rest and break areas as well as additional PPE.

