MP Caroline Johnson has asked the Prime Minister when people living in park homes will receive their energy support payments as temperatures fall below freezing.

Dr Caroline Johnson, who represents Sleaford and North Hykeham, asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the question in Prime Minister's Questions.

Dr Johnson said: "Rising energy bills are a challenge for all of us. My constituents are grateful for the support that has been given by the Government, but with temperatures this week falling below freezing in Lincolnshire, those living in park homes are particularly concerned about when they will receive their support.

MP Dr Caroline Johnson questioned Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister's Questions. (61048956)

"Can my right honourable friend the Prime Minister tell me when and how people living in park homes will receive the £400 to which they are entitled?"

Park homes are mobile homes which people live in all year round while renting a pitch from the owner of the site.

Many of these residents are older people and more vulnerable residents.

Households are due to receive a total of £400 from the government towards their bills, in four separate payments.

In response to Dr Johnson, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "This is something that the Chancellor prioritised in the autumn statement, and I will ensure that we get the money out as quickly as possible.

"My honourable Friend should also be reassured that the cold weather payment system provides extra financial support to those vulnerable constituents when temperatures drop below a certain point."

Dr Johnson said she had welcomed the government's promise earlier in the year that park home residents will receive the equivalent £400 support for their energy bills, having directly raised this with ministers at the time.

She added: "At PMQs, I asked the Prime Minister how and when my constituents can expect these important payments to be made, particularly as we head into the colder months.

"I welcome that the Prime Minister confirmed in his response that he will ensure the payments are made as quickly as possible and I will continue to follow this matter closely.”

