The MP for Stamford and Grantham has congratulated new Prime Minster Liz Truss after originally backing her opponent Rishi Sunak.

Gareth Davies tweeted to congratulate Liz Truss after she was announced at the new leader of the Conservative party and also the new Prime Minister today (September 5).

He tweeted: "I warmly congratulate @trussliz on her election as our new Leader and next Prime Minister. After a hard-fought campaign it is now time to work together to tackle the significant domestic and global challenges we face, delivering for the British people."

In July, Mr Davies took to Twitter to back Rishi Sunak, saying: "Respected at home and abroad, Rishi has the strength, ability and vision to take our country forward. He is a proven leader who should be our next Prime Minister."

Liz Truss was announced as the winner of the leadership contest earlier today.

She won with 81,326 votes to Rishi Sunak's 60,399, securing 57% of the vote.