A proposal to change the shape of the parliamentary boundaries has resulted in mixed reactions across the area.

The Boundary Commission for England wants to strip Stamford from the constituency, leaving just Grantham and Bourne.

Stamford and villages south of Bourne would be in a new area with Rutland, while a new 'Grantham' constituency would include Bourne and villages along the A15 to its north, but not Sleaford. Heckington, Fulbeck and Silk Willoughby would be within the northern boundary.

Boundary Commission

The shake-up is part of a scheme to even out the number of voters for each MP - each constituency should have between 69,700 and 77,000 electors.

The current MP for Grantham, Stamford and Bourne, Gareth Davies (Con), was among those who commented during the Boundary Commission's first public consultation, published this week.

He said: "It is a regret that your proposal essentially splits the constituency into two newly aligned boundaries. It goes without saying that, ultimately, of course, I would prefer no change at all.

Gareth Davies MP

"I do understand the need across our region and the country for more equal representation, ultimately to ensure greater fairness in our electoral system.

"I therefore reluctantly accept that the current 81,502 electorate size for Grantham and Stamford constituency needs to be reduced to meet with national guidelines."

As well as saying he supports a submission by Kirkby Underwood Parish Council, which otherwise looks set to end up with Stamford and Rutland, Mr Davies told the commission he thinks the new constituency name should be 'Grantham and Bourne'.

"The town of Bourne is growing quickly and already has a significant population, to leave Bourne out of the name of the constituency would fail to recognise its history, significance and wonderful people," he said.

Other representations made include one by Darren Scott from Sleaford, who said: "Utterly ridiculous to put Heckington in with Grantham. The needs of both areas are so different, with Grantham having ties with the A1 and being a built up area.

"Heckington is a rural area with more countryside issues and therefore should stay part of North Kesteven instead of Grantham's poor relative."

Another resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said: "Including Heckington with Grantham does seem a slightly odd pairing - mainly because Heckington would identify with Sleaford far more closely but also because Grantham and Heckington are actually quite a long way apart."

Another added: "Looks like an improvement. Great Gonerby is currently not in the Grantham boundaries, yet is very close in location and affected by all Grantham matters.

The Boundary Commission wants people to take part in a second consultation that runs until April 4 at www.bcereviews.org.uk

Alternatively post views to: Boundary Commission for England, 35 Great Smith Street, London SW1P 3BQ.