Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns has been elected chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee and will take up her role with immediate effect.

Ahead of the result being announced, Mrs Kearns, whose constituency includes the Vale of Belvoir, had said: "I’m standing for chair because I want the UK to build up its resilience, lead globally on atrocity prevention, and defend our international rules-based order."

Four nominations were received for the role, triggering a ballot which ran from 11am to 2.30pm yesterday.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns

The candidates were

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Conservative MP for Chingford and Woodford Green

Dr Liam Fox, Conservative MP for North Somerset

Richard Graham, Conservative MP for Gloucester

Alicia Kearns, Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton

The election was triggered by the appointment of Tom Tugendhat as Minister of State for Security and his subsequent resignation as chairperson of the committee.