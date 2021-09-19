Grantham Tennis Club welcomed MP Gareth Davies recently to see the range of community facilities and opportunities that the club offers.

Mr Davies focused on the flourishing post-Covid “Feeling Good” tennis group that meets every Friday. This group, supported by funding from the county council and the NHS, started up in May and brings together 25 or so local adults keen to get their mojo back after the trials and tribulations of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Davies said: “I was taken aback by the positive sense of enjoyment, engagement and achievement I saw in the “Feeling Good” tennis group. It’s so important that each and every one of us takes all available opportunities to make the most of of our own physical and mental health.

Veronica Slater with Gareth Davies MP at Grantham Tennis Club. (51282479)

Organiser Dale Wright said: “It is simply great to see how quickly group members, including beginners and people who have perhaps not picked up a tennis racket since long-forgotten school days, develop their tennis skills.”

A member of the group, Veronica Slater, said: “It has proved to be extremely beneficial. I have met many people, made new friends, improved my fitness and I have thoroughly enjoyed playing tennis. I could recommend it to everyone, particularly if you are on your own as there is always a partner”.