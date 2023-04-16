The sale of illegal vapes and the increase of vaping amongst children are the focuses of Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Caroline Johnson in this month's column. She writes:

I have been incredibly concerned by the recent news that over 5,000 illegal vapes have been seized from Lincolnshire shops.

A recent report shows that of the 5,417 unsafe products removed from the market between April and December last year, 5,062 were non-compliant vapes.

MP Dr Caroline Johnson (62467982)

Non-compliant vapes include those exceeding the legal nicotine content, and the delivery dose.

Nicotine is a highly addictive substance and chronic nicotine use can be linked with a range of diseases affecting the heart, blood and nervous system, as well as affecting brain development in young people.

Lincolnshire Trading Standards also say that whilst shops are clearly consistent in asking for ID when selling cigarettes and alcohol, there seems to be a slacker attitude when it comes to vapes.

I am aware through my conversations with local schools that cases of teen vaping are becoming increasingly worrying in Lincolnshire.

I fear that the popularity of disposable vapes has exploded amongst children as their designs appeal through their bright colours, enticing names and sweet flavours.

In Parliament, I have been looking at how we can address these problems. Through my Bill (Disposable E-Cigarettes (Prohibition of Sale)), I am seeking to highlight to Ministers that despite preventative fines currently in place, disposable vapes remain too accessible to children and therefore I believe that a ban on all disposable vapes remains necessary.

I have also raised teen vaping with Professor Sir Chris Whitty in Parliament’s Health and Social Care Committee.

I am pleased he shares my concerns on how children are accessing these addictive devices.

The latest available data from the Annual Population Survey shows that 13.3% of adults in Lincolnshire were current smokers in 2021 and reusable vapes remain an important means for those who want to quit.

I am pleased, however, that the Government are listening to calls for more to be done about the rise in youth vaping and are introducing the new illicit vapes enforcement squad to work across the country to clamp down on those businesses who sell vapes to children.

This week, the Government has also launched a Call for Evidence to identify opportunities to reduce the number of children accessing and using vapes.

I look forward to continuing to work with Ministers in identifying how we can tackle the problems surrounding teen vaping in Lincolnshire.