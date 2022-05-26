Belvoir Farm welcomed Alicia Kearns MP for Rutland and Melton to open a new plantation to mark the start of the farm's annual elderflower harvest.

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Pev Manners, managing director of Belvoir Farm, welcomed Ms Kearns to visit the new plantation of 500 elders, which have been planted as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) for people to enjoy for many years to come.

Ms Kearns also spent time handpicking elderflowers in the 60 acre organic plantation, as part of Belvoir’s unique annual elderflower harvest, as well as learning about the farm's sustainability plans.

Pev Manners, MD for Belvoir Farm welcomed Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton to open a new plantation at Belvoir Farm. (56864200)

The Leicestershire family-based drinks business is calling on people from across the county to lend a hand during this harvest season.

The annual harvest, with a crucial six-week blooming season between May and June, continues to grow in size and popularity every year.

The picking takes place from Belvoir’s plantations and the wild surrounding hedgerows found across Leicestershire and the three bordering counties of the farm.

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton opened the new plantation at Belvoir Farm to mark the Queen's jubilee celebrations. (56864288)

This year’s harvest also ties into the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with two limited edition ‘Best of British’ bottles on offer, designed to house Belvoir’s classic Elderflower Cordial and Sparkling Elderflower.

Elderflower is what inspired the first drink Belvoir Farm created over 40 years ago and their signature cordial is still made to the same traditional family recipe.

From just one cordial, the range has grown to include over 30 soft drinks, all bottled at the Bottesford plant and shipped around the UK and across the world.

The harvest season runs from the end of May for five to six weeks.

To ensure products are fresh, pickers will be encouraged to pick and drop-off on the same day.

As in previous years, pickers will be paid in cash once the elderflowers have been weighed and verified.

To find out more about the Belvoir Farm 2022 Elderflower harvest, how ‘paid to pick’ works and how to get involved visit their website here.