An MP has resigned from government, stating that the Prime Minister's actions have "squandered the goodwill" of the Conservative Party.

Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, issued a letter of resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this morning, as she stepped down as Conservative Party vice chair.

The letter recognised that the Prime Minister's "errors of judgement" had "squandered the goodwill" of the Party and many of her constituents.

Last night, Stamford and Grantham MP Gareth Davies resigned from his role as Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Health Department.

Dr Johnson, whose constituency covers a number of villages around Grantham, including Barrowby, Ancaster Barkston and the Cliff villages, urged the Prime Minister to "make a dignified exit", and it looks increasingly likely that he will resign imminently.

The letter from Dr Johnson said: "Dear Prime Minister, It is with deep sadness that I am writing to you to resign as Vice Chair of the Conservative Party.

Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham. (57175466)

"This is not a decision I have arrived at lightly, and it his been an honour to work as part of your team. I have been loyal and supported you throughout your time as Prime Minister since you took office in 2019.

"I would also like to express my gratitude for your vital achievements as Prime Minister such as delivering Brexit, navigating the country's way through the coronavirus pandemic, leading our vaccine programme and winning an overwhelming majority in the 2019 General Election to deliver our promises to the British people.

"It has been a pleasure to serve as a Vice Chair since 2019. I am incredibly proud of the work I have contributed to within the Conservative Party, particularly through ensuring that we are a Party that is open and accessible to all and through supporting members and candidates with disabilities.

It is with great sadness, however, that I recognise that over time the cumulative effect of your errors of judgement and domestic actions have squandered the goodwill of our great Party, Conservative colleagues, and many of my constituents.

"Thank you for the opportunity to serve and for all the positive achievements that have come with your leadership of the last three years. It is important now that you make a dignified exit so that you will still be remembered for your successes.

"I believe that attempting to stay when the writing is on the wall can only damage our Party and therefore our country.

"As always, I remain committed to the values of the Conservative Party and I continue to work in the best interests of my constituents in Sleaford and North Hykeham."