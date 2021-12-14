Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns has revealed she plans to vote against vaccine passports in a House of Commons vote today (Tuesday, December 14).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposal to make Covid-19 passes a requirement for entering large venues will go before MPs today, with about 70 of his own Conservatives expected to vote against the proposal.

Among those is Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns, who represents the Vale of Belvoir and was elected in December 2019.

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns

Writing in her fortnightly column for the Rutland and Stamford Mercury, she said the we "all have our clear duty in the battle against Covid-19 and the new Omicron variant" which was to "get boosted".

She said as of last week, 47 per cent of her constituency had been boosted.

But she said she supported the decision to make measures restrictions before the "assessment of Omicron has returned from the Government's laboratories".

"No decision should be taken before this assessment comes before us.

"To that end, I will be voting against the Government on its plans to introduce vaccine passports in indoor venues. This country is also not one that discriminates on a medical basis, and I do not support moves to coerce or restrict based on vaccination.

"With 93 per cent of all adults in Rutland and Melton having received their second dose, in my book the people of this country do not need to be forced to get jabbed.. If we look back to this time last year, the reason we aren’t facing another lockdown comes down to the incredible vaccination effort – one of the best in the world."

She added that she was "deeply angered by reports of parties during national lockdown".

She added: "That while we all worked to respect the restrictions put on our lives as best we could, it appears there may be those who broke lockdown restrictions. It is right that an investigation is underway and it must be transparent in its findings.

"I did not attend any parties of any sort during lockdown, not least because I was shielding in Rutland and Melton ahead of the birth of my child.

"The past few weeks have damaged the reputation of the House of Commons and the Conservatives. We can and must do better. It is certainly my aim to help to achieve that."