Tributes have started to pour in for a Conservative MP who has been stabbed to death at his surgery.

Sir David Amess, the MP for Southend West, was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-On-Sea in Essex today.

Essex Police has since confirmed a man has been arrested and they are not looking for anyone else.

Mr Amess, 69, had been receiving treatment at the scene but it has been confirmed that he has died from his injuries. Police have closed the surrounding roads.

Conservatives locally have been reacting to the news.

Gareth Davies, MP for Grantham and Stamford, tweeted: "Utterly shocking news about the death of Sir David Amess, a true gentlemen and dedicated parliamentarian.

"My sincere condolences to his family, friends and staff at this terrible time."

The Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association said on Twitter: "The Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association sends its deepest condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of Sir David Amess MP. A generous and kind hearted man who dedicated his life to serving his community. He will be much missed."

And leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke (Con) added: "This is terribly sad news, thoughts are with his family. Rest in peace."

Essex Police has issued a statement and confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion murder after the stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea.

"We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today," it says.

"We attended and found a man injured. He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.

"A 25 year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered. He is currently in custody.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly.

"We need anyone who saw anything or has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us.

"If you have any information you can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Please quote incident 445 of 15 October. You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."