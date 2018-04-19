MP stages litter pick just outside Grantham

Have your say

After a constituent complained to her about litter, Dr Caroline Johnson sprang into action.

One recent Friday, the Sleaford and North Hykeham MP led a litter pick on Belton Lane, Great Gonerby.

The MP said constituent Bill Wilson wrote to her with his concerns about rubbish, especially the litter on Belton Lane, leading her to organise the event last Friday.

Bill told the Journal: “My expectations were nil. I was astounded. I am hoping that this will kick start soemthing through the parish council and get people to keep the village tidier.”

The crowd of litter pickers included other nearby residents, plus councillors including Hough division county councillor Alexander Maughan, who lives in Ancaster.

The MP said she was pleased with the turnout of around a dozen people, who collected 30 bags of rubbish on the day.

Dr Johnson continued: “The government has passed a law six weeks ago. A lot of this littter comes out of cars. Previously, you had to prove who threw it out of the window.

“Now, if you see litter thrown out of a car, the registered keeper is responsible. CCTV and dashcam footage is admissable and can be used to prove cases.”

The MP, who pushed for the law earlier this year added: “Dropping litter is disgusting. It’s inconsiderate.

“It’s bad for the wildlife, the environment. It’s a senseless thing to do.”

Details of how the new legislation works can be found at https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukdsi/2018/9780111163818/memorandum/contents xxxxxxxx